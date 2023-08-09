DCI officer shot dead, wife injured in Kayole robbery





Detectives based in Nairobi have launched investigations after one of their own was shot and killed on Tuesday night during a robbery in Nairobi’s Kayole area.

During the incident, the robbers also shot his wife in the leg.

According to a police statement, the officer, who was identified as Constable David Mayaka and is attached to the Makadara Directorate of Criminal Investigations, was driving home with his wife when the incident happened.

Police said the couple had stopped by the roadside at around 10 pm to fix a puncture on their car when three men on a motorcycle pulled up and offered to help them change the tyre.

“The three turned out to be thugs and tried to rob them and as a confrontation ensued, the officer tried to reach for his gun which was in the car,” police said.

The gang jumped on their motorcycle, and one opened fire, hitting the officer in the stomach.

They also shot and wounded his wife, Hellen Kemunot, in the thigh as she ran for safety.

Police said the gang fled without stealing anything from the victims.

On the motorcycle they were on, the number plates were folded.

Police arrived at the scene and found the woman screaming in the car. The two were taken to hospital where the policeman died. The woman is in a stable condition.

Police added that no arrests have been made, but a team has been deployed to hunt for the thugs behind the shooting.

Police suspect the gang was on a random robbery spree when they encountered the couple on their way home.

Meanwhile, police have launched investigations after officers shot and injured five civilians in Dandora, Nairobi.

According to the police, the officers were pursuing a robbery suspect in the area when they came across three suspects allegedly robbing pedestrians of their mobile phones and cash.

The officers intervened and tried to arrest one of the suspects, who then dropped a stolen mobile phone as he escaped and dared them to shoot him as he escaped and mingled with the crowd.

It was then that the officers opened fire and injured the five. Police said one of the injured was a suspect in the robbery.

Three mobile phones were recovered from the injured man, police said, while the other two managed to escape.

The four civilians were shot and wounded in the legs, stomach, and backs.

The victims were rushed to the Mama Lucy Hospital and admitted in stable condition.

