DCI set to grill DJ Fatxo over Jeff Mwathi’s bizarre death

The world of true crime has been abuzz with the latest developments in the mysterious death of interior designer Geoffrey Mwathi Ngugi, known as Jeff.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced that they have completed the first phase of their investigation into the case, which includes retrieving crucial CCTV footage and interviewing the first cluster of witnesses.

But the real intrigue lies in the upcoming interrogation of Mugithi singer Lawrence Njuguna, better known as DJ Fatxo, who is a person of interest in the case.

Jeff fell to his death while visiting DJ Fatxo, and investigators are eager to understand what happened that night.

The homicide team had taken over the case from the local police, who are among those lined up for questioning, along with three other people who were in the house when Jeff died.

There are claims that the initial probe was mishandled, and investigators are keen to identify any gaps and inconsistencies.

The circumstances surrounding Jeff’s untimely death have sparked much speculation, with some suggesting suicide, while his mother vehemently denies these claims.

The CCTV footage captured Jeff’s last moments, including his visit to DJ Fatxo’s apartment building after a night of partying.

Officials say that Jeff had met with the singer earlier that day for an interior design job, but ended up partying instead.

As investigators continue to piece together the events of that night, DJ Fatxo maintains his innocence and has been cooperating with the police.

Before Jeff’s death, he had been a rising star in the music scene, and his involvement, in this case, has sent shockwaves through the industry.

True crime aficionados are eagerly awaiting this investigation’s outcome as the case unfolds in unexpected ways.

The DCI has assured the public that they are doing everything in their power to establish what happened to Jeff, and the world waits with bated breath for the next twist in this gripping story.