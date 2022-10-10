DCI summons five Wiper Party officials





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned five Wiper Party officials to shed light on the controversy surrounding the nomination of its members to the National Assembly.

Nairobi News understands DCI officials are seeking to understand why the political outfit, which is associated with veteran politician Kalonzo Musyoka, changed its original list of officials it had nominated for the parliamentary role.

Those summoned are party chairman Mr. Chirau Ali Mwakwere, secretary Shakilla Abdalla and Ms. Agatha Solitei who is the chairperson of the party’s election board.

Others are Mr. Abdulla Gakurya and Mr. Roy Ombasa.

The party had initially submitted Abubakar Ahmed Talib as its nominee for Parliament but changed to Lucas Mulinge Wambua.

This forced Mr. Talib to file a complaint with the police complaining of the changes arguing his name had been illegally removed from the list.

Meanwhile, it is reported Mr Wambua is nominated by the party as a person who represents the ethnic minority in parliament yet he is from the Kamba community, which is considered populous.

Currently, the DCI is investigating whether the party officials broke the law and acted contrary to Section 114 of the penal code.

“If none of the Wiper officials will fail to honor the summons then we shall go ahead and arrest them,” said an officer attached to Kilimani Police Station who is privy to the ongoing investigations.

The High Court recently ordered Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) chairman Mr Wafula Chebukati to ensure that he gazettes Mr Twalib as nominated MP.

The orders were made after Mr Chebukati gazetted 11 other names of Nominated MPs paving way for them to be sworn in together with their 337 elected colleagues.

