DCI’s ultimatum forces MP Didmus Barasa to surrender – VIDEO

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa during a past press conference at Karen home in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has finally surrendered to the police. He was on the run for 5 days.

DCI in a statement said, “We are warning Barasa, who has since gone into hiding after the brutal murder of one Brian Olunga, to surrender to the nearest police station within the next 6 hours.”

On Friday, the legislator presented himself to Bungoma police station and was placed under arrest.

Didmus reportedly shot and killed Brian Olunga, on August 9, at Chebukwabi Polling Station.

Olunga was a bodyguard to his political rival in the Kimilili parliamentary race, Brian Khaemba.

After warrant for the arrest of Didmus was issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, he moved to court seeking anticipatory bail pending arrest.

Didmus in his petition before court filed by lawyer John Khaminwa, Barasa failed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for not investigating the incident.

“Mr Barasa has been branded a murderer without the due process being followed prejudicing his right to a fair trial and hence the need for the court to grant him bail pending arrest,” said Khaminwa.

