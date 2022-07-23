‘Deadbeat’ dad Brown Mauzo shares video of his quality daddy moments





Kenyan singer Brown Mauzo, who has previously been accused of being a deadbeat dad, has shared a video that captures him enjoying some quality daddy moments with his young daughter, baby Lareesa.

In the video that he posted on Instagram stories, Mauzo is seen feeding his child who seems glued to the screen.

Last year, Mauzo’s baby mama Fatma Idha accused the Zagada hit maker of neglecting his fatherly duties. Fatma made the claims in a Q&A session with her fans through baby Lareesa account.

“He does not support her unless I write a paragraph. I get Sh1,500 some months. Two months ago, after threats, he decided to buy her clothes,” Fatma said.

The claims didn’t go down well with socialite Vera Sidika who at the time was carrying the singer’s child. Vera accused Fatma of blackmailing Mauzo and denying him access to the child. In a series of post, Vera ranted about how ‘ungrateful’ some baby mamas are, an indirect reference to Fatma.

Mauzo and Vera, who are fond of publicly declaring their love for each other, recently welcomed their baby. And early this month, Mauzo, born Fredrick Mutinda, asked Vera to give him more babies.

In response, Vera said that she is ready to have even 10 children with Mauzo.

“How am I just waking up now to this! Awww baby, I love you so much. Don’t worry even if you want 10 babies,” she wrote.