‘Deal with your jealousy’- Willis Raburu’s wife Ivy Namu tells haters





Content creator Ivy Namu has hit out at people who speak ill of others on social media, attributing the same to envy.

She made the comment in a response on an Instagram post by British-Nigerian content creator Toni Tone.

Namu, who is the wife of popular TV presenter Willis Raburu, stressed that people should let others be.

“Deal with your jealousy,” she said.

The post by the author was referring to people who hype themselves.

Namu, a mother of two, asked people to stick to their business.

“Let people live their lives the way they want to, nobody requires your approval to do anything. Let people enjoy things,” she said.

Raburu and Namu welcomed their second child in September 2022.

Namu excitedly shared the news on her Instagram story saying; “My daughter is here, safe & sound. She is beautiful and God is so good.”

Similarly, Raburu took to his Instagram page to share the news where he wrote: “A queen birthed a queen.”

The couple revealed they were expecting baby number two in June, stating their family was expanding.

Namu, who dabbles as a YouTuber, however, disclosed the couple did not plan for a second pregnancy.

In a question and answer session on her Instagram, Namu, who was responding to a fan said she was shocked about the pregnancy but was still happy.

Also read: Terence Creative responds to viral video of his wife twerking for Singer Bahati

Rishi Sunak UK’s next PM with Kenyan roots is worth Sh90 billion