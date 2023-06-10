Dear Diary: Museveni turns to social media to journal daily Covid treatment





President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has seemingly turned to social media to document the daily occurrence in his life since he tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday this week.

President Museveni has been journaling about his health and how he is being treated. On Thursday he journaled about feeling flu-like symptoms the previous day, sent for a doctor who tested him for Covid-19 but still attended a State function.

“Yesterday morning, however, I noticed some mild flu-like symptoms in one of the nostrils (the right one). That is when I called my doctors to take samples and rule out Corona. They took three samples – one rapid and two PCRs. The rapid one was negative and so was one of the PCRs. However, one of the PCRs was positive. Taking precautionary measures, I traveled to Kololo, with a separate car from Maama’s car as the samples were taken back for reconfirmation. When I came back from Kololo, it was confirmed that I had Corona. I have therefore, self-isolated at Nakasero and I have delegated my work for today and tomorrow (Heroes’ Day in Luwero) to Prime Minister, Robinah Nabanjja.”

Also read: Coronavirus – Museveni heads to isolation, appoints temporary successor

On Friday he made another entry about his day on his verified social media pages.

“Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu. Greetings. It is now day 3 in my Corona status. Yesterday, day 2 of my corona status, I felt very sleepy around 11am (the fifth hour of the day according to we, the People of the Tropics), yet I had slept well the previous night. Hence, I slept soundly up to the ninth hour of the day (3pm according to the People of the Temperate lands). When I woke up, I was fresh and I wrote a short speech for the Rt. Hon. Nabbanja to give in Luwero today. I sent Nabbanja to Luwero because the VP, Alupo, is representing us in Lusaka – Comesa Summit.

Also read: What next for President Museveni after testing positive for Covid-19?

“I slept at the fourth hour of the night, which the Europeans call 10pm and woke up at the 9th hour of the night (Shaaha mweenda z’ekiro) with a slight vague headache. I call it vague because it was not obwaabe (temples headache), it was not oruhora-hoore (the crown of the head) headache and it was not around the engata (the ring) of the head. When I sat up and drank more water as advised by my daughter Patience Kokundeeka, the headache went away and I slept again. According to my longtime doctor, Diana Atwiine, this is a mild case and should be managed conservatively by using vitamin C, other vitamins, especially – D and some anti-histamines.

“What are the other cases described as?” I asked Dr. Atwiine. The other cases could be described as: moderate or severe. These according to her, need different interventions. When Atwiine announced my corona-status the other day, I am the one who told her to do it. I was still busy with other issues. I will wait for two more days and do the test again. It seems immunization and the boosters for the immunization, do help. I will keep you informed. Let everybody be fully vaccinated and for the elderly get boosters. Happy Heroes Day celebrations.”

Also read: Museveni, 78, tests positive for coronavirus, attends public event