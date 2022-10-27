Dear KOT, Do not abuse me, anymore – Moses Kuria





The newly sworn-in Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has warned his detractors from abusing him online.

Speaking at the NSSF buildings during the former Trade CS Betty Maina handover, Mr. Kuria said, “For those who have been abusing me on social media, please do not do it from now henceforth. I’m now in government. You might be abusing the government, and you might be in trouble.”

Addressing the official leader of the opposition, Raila Odinga, he said, “I urge Raila Odinga to withdraw the case against GMO. We should not be afraid that we are going to die more than the rich countries.

We want to be competitive. With GMOs, the cost of feeds will be lower, and we will increase our production.”

He did not spare the freeloaders.

Mr Kuria warned, “From now onwards, be prepared to pay. Even for the water you use, if you have not been paying the government be prepared.”

He continued, “We are bringing on board private investors for water and energy. They are there to make money, not to smile at you. We must be independent as a country so that we can stop borrowing.”

Addressing the financial issues that bedevil the national broadcaster, KBC, Kuria explained, “I have never seen a rich miserable, broke entity like KBC. They have huge tracks of land, but they are broke.

Next week, we will launch the construction of 100,000 houses on KBC land. We are tapping into opportunities.”

On other trade-related matters, Mr. Kuria stated, “We are introducing a levy on imports to grow our exports. I will introduce a bill in parliament. We will, however, lower the fees for the inspection of imports.

Importers be ready to pay. We will have a conversation with the business people. For the young people please focus on manufacturing and value addition.”

