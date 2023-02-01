Dear ladies date potbellied men – Ugandan pastor says in viral clip





A Ugandan pastor has become an internet sensation after he advised ladies, urging them to shun men who spend a lot of their time in the gym.

In a video that has since resurfaced and caused an online storm Pastor Mondo Mugisha of the Empowerment Christian Centre Church International strongly dissuades ladies from dating guys with a six-pack and who are gym enthusiasts.

“I have never seen a man who has a six-pack and is a billionaire. They are all broke. They are using boda boda and taxis. Their brains are in the chest,” he blurted out.

Pastor Mugisha added, “I do not think it is wise to go for a man who spends eight hours in the gym lifting weighs.”

In the same measure, the preacher who doubles up as a pastor urged men to flee from ladies who are not conversant with the dynamics of living.

“If you see a woman who is giving you budgets that is not in line with prosperity, run away from him. ”

Mugisha made the utterances in 2020 when he advised young people to create business opportunities for themselves during Covid-19.

However, the city preacher is not without controversy. In 2021, according to the Daily Monitor Mugisha was arrested following allegations of fleecing worshipers of more than Sh4.5 billion in bogus scholarship programs.

Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu Thursday issued the arrest warrant after Pastor Mugisha failed to appear in court to answer the charges.

The prosecution states that Mr Mugisha, in the company of pastor Siraj Ssemanda and others, between 2017 and March 2019 in Bombo in Luweero and Kampala, fraudulently obtained millions of shillings from various people by false pretense.

They claimed that their organisation, Hands Across the World Initiative Uganda, would construct churches for pastors, and houses for the needy, offer scholarships, and educate the local needy children whose parents had contributed the money.

