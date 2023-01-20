Dear Nairobians, here are 12 ways to ooze attraction and charm

Love, attraction and everything else in between. PHOTO| PHOTOSFORCLASS







A growing attraction between two people can be complex and multifaceted. But we have your back, here are 12 ways to potentially grow attraction and ooze charm.

It’s important to note that attraction is a complex and unique experience that many factors can influence.

Building trust and creating a sense of safety:

Being trustworthy and dependable can help build a deeper connection and sense of comfort with someone.

Communicating effectively:

Good communication is key to understanding each other’s needs and desires and can help build a stronger connection.

Showing interest:

Being genuinely interested in someone, their thoughts, and their feelings can help create a deeper bond.

Showing vulnerability:

Being open and honest about your own thoughts and feelings can help create a deeper level of intimacy and connection.

Shared activities and experiences:

Engaging in shared activities and experiences can help create shared memories and deepen the connection.

Maintaining a positive attitude:

A positive attitude can be contagious and can help create a more positive and enjoyable experience when spending time with someone.

Showing respect:

Showing respect for someone’s boundaries, opinions, and values can help create a deeper level of trust and understanding.

Being open to growth and change:

Being open to learning and growing together can help create a deeper sense of connection and shared goals.

Being supportive:

Being supportive of someone during difficult times can help create a deeper sense of emotional connection and appreciation.

Showing appreciation:

Expressing appreciation and gratitude for the person can help create a deeper sense of emotional connection and positive feelings.

Being playful and fun:

Being playful and having a sense of humor can help create a more relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere and can make spending time together more fun.

Being present:

Being fully present and focused on the person when spending time together can help create a deeper level of connection and intimacy.

It’s also important to remember that attraction is a dynamic and ongoing process that may change over time, but keeping these things in mind can help to foster and build the connection between two people.

