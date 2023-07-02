Dear Samidoh, Karen Nyamu once said she doesn’t believe in marriage





The love affair between Mugithi Star, Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh and nominated senator, Karen Nyamu, seems to have gone a notch higher.

Ever since Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, travelled to the US on May 2, 2023, love has been in the air. For instance, on Father’s Day, Ms Nyamu splashed Sh420,000 on alcohol for Samidoh.

“Nimekuja kununulia mbabaz pombe ya Father’s Day. Nataka ile ya dooh mob kabisaa for mbabaz. The most expensive one kabisaa, nataka kubuiya mbabaz,” Nyamu said in a viedo that captured her purchasing the alcohol at an outlet in Nairobi.

In the video, she is seen walking around the outlet, as a female attendant shows her different bottles before she settles for Sh420,000 liquor.

While Edday is away, love is truly blossoming between Samidoh and Ms Nyamu, who have also been attending social and family events together.

Edday’s flight from her matrimonial home is an indication of how much her marriage has been troubled. Her decision appears to have been occasioned by the continued illicit affair between Samidoh and Ms Nyamu.

Samidoh has three children with Edday and two more children with Senator Nyamu.

But even Samidoh and Ms Nyamu continue making merry, not so long ago the senator said marriage is not her thing.

In an interview with Massawe Japanni of Radio Jambo on January 13, 2021, the politician said she does not believe in getting married.

“I do not believe in marriage, although marriage is good since there are good men out there. However, I made the decision because of my past experience in a relationship. I may not want to be in a marriage setup,” she said duirng the interview.

Ms Nyamu went on to reveal that she was once in an abusive relationship, although she made it clear that she was married to the man in question.

“Without digging the details deeper, it was not a good experience. The relationship was full of violence, I had no personal space, insecurity and the guy was obsessed,” she said.

Ironically, she did not report the matter at a police station, claiming that she was in her 20s, naïve and that the dude was a politician serving in the government.

“Even if I had reported the matter, nothing could have been done since he was someone influential. It would be a waste of time. We dated for two years and I am happy I came out of that situation,” she said adding that no one can control her.

