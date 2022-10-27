Death at Muthurwa: Police hunt for woman who dumped foetus at the market

Traders sell their wares along Haile Selassie Avenue near Muthurwa market in Nairobi blocking walkways for pedestrians. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Traders sell their wares along Haile Selassie Avenue near Muthurwa market in Nairobi blocking walkways for pedestrians. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU





Police in Nairobi has launched a manhunt for a woman who allegedly procured an abortion before dumping the foetus inside the Muthurwa market.

Ms Caroline Taabu allegedly committed the heinous act on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, before she went into hiding.

A police report filed at Kamukunji Police Station revealed that she might have been informed that she was being sought before she decided to leave the city.

Also read: Exclusive: Nick Ndeda on why it didn’t work out with Betty Kyallo

“It was reported by Mr Sammy that there is a foetus dumped at Muthurwa dumping site. Scene was visited and found a seven months old male foetus. It was wrapped in a carrier bag and dumped at Block E1,” the police report seen by this reporter read in part.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the City Mortuary, awaiting a postmortem. The case is currently being dealt with by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in the vast Kamukunji Sub County.

Article 26(4) clearly states that abortion is not permitted in Kenya unless, in the opinion of a trained health professional, there is a need for emergency treatment or the life or health of the mother is in dire danger, or if permitted by any other written law.

Also read: Exclusive: I hid my pregnancy from my daughters – Wahu

Article 158, on attempts to procure an abortion, any person with the intent to procure the miscarriage of a woman is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for 14 years.

If the process to commit the act has been undertaken by the woman, she is guilty of a felony and liable to imprisonment for seven years.

In April 2022, the Kenyan High Court affirmed that women’s access to safe abortion services is a human right, as enshrined in the constitution.

Malindi High Court Judge Reuben Nyakundi ruled as he directed parliament to enact laws in this regard.

Also, read our top stories today:

Gone too soon: 5 Famous Kenyan TikTokers who have died in 2022

Exclusive: Sarah Kabu talks marriage, breaking up

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

She hasn’t moved on! Ben Pol calls out Anerlisa for celebrating divorce