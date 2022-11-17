Death in Lavington: Inside the apartment of foreigner found dead by neighbours





Police in Lavington, Nairobi County, have launched investigations after a foreigner was found dead inside his apartment.

In a report filed at Muthangari Police Station, Yang Changgui, 58, a Chinese national, was found dead by two neighbors, Hoang Thi Diu and Kenyan, Mark Onanu.

“The two who reside at Sunshine Court within Lavington, Valley Arcade Mbaazi Road reported that somebody had succumbed while asleep at a residential house. Police officers moved to the scene and found the body,” the report read in part.

Also read: Exclusive: Justina Syokau responds to Consummator’s marriage proposal

The officers said that the deceased had a visible mark of a surgery scar on the pelvis, and some prescription medicine was in the house.

A further search was conducted in the house, and the officers recovered 78 pieces of elephant ivory, two rhino horns, three sets of communication gadgets, and two sets of stamps belonging to Hua Xoang Development Limited.

Also read: Mugithi royalty: Why I work in Gulf yet my parents are rich – Kigia Wa Esther’s son speaks

They also found a seal belonging to Huang Xiang Development Limited, two phones a Lenovo and Huawei, a printer, two cheque books of Stanbic Bank, and a receipt from Stanbic Bank.

A big electric saw, 65 pieces of lion teeth, one hundred and sixty pieces of lion craws, two pieces of ivory sculptures, a piece of ivory sculptures and a skin of an unknown animal.

The deceased’s body was picked up and taken to Chiromo Mortuary pending an autopsy. The scene of the crime was processed by crime personnel.

Also, read our top stories today:

Going for an internship? Here’s why you need personal accident cover

Exclusive: Justina Syokau responds to Consummator’s marriage proposal

Alaaar! Why Nairobians archive WhatsApp chats

Female reporter speaks on viral State House interaction with CS Alfred Mutua