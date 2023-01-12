Death is cruel: Tributes pour for man who died after car plunged from Diamond Plaza 2nd floor parking lot

Victor Orori Mochama, 33, plunged to ground in the Volkswagen Jetta that was parked on the second-floor of the Diamond Plaza. PHOTO|COURTESY

Victor Orori Mochama, 33, plunged to ground in the Volkswagen Jetta that was parked on the second-floor of the Diamond Plaza. PHOTO|COURTESY





Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of Victor Orori Mochama, 33, who plunged from the second floor of the Diamond Plaza parking lot in a Volkswagen Jetta.

Mochama lost his life on January 9, 2023, at the incident that took place at around 1 am.

Police said that he lost control of the motor vehicle after he accidentally accelerated and drove through the rail guards.

The car nose-dived and crashed on the ground floor parking of the structure.

Police and witnesses said he died on the spot after sustaining serious injuries due to the impact.

Erastus Nyangenya who is gathering friends and family to fundraise for Mochama’s burial narrated his last moments.

“It is sad, Victor and his workmates had an end year party. A lady friend gave him car keys to go and move the car for a friend who was leaving so that they could extend the party hours… Victory drove past the grills to the ground. And that is how we lost him.”

Mochama’s neighbor in Kasarani, Seasons, Seneti Naphtali said his body was lying at the City Mortuary and “but will be transferred to Chiromo the soonest as possible. We have huge costs ahead to accord him a decent burial. Above all, I will humbly request us all to send some cash for his send-off and the upkeep of his young children.”

He added, “The budget stands at Sh 500,000. His remains will leave Nairobi on January 19 and burial will take place on January 20 at his home in Kegochi village, Matierio.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Mochama from family and friends.

Mochama’s cousin, Debby Omoke eulogised him saying, “I still lack word to describe how l feel about your demise. I can’t believe that you’re no more. Not enough words to describe what I feel because it’s been a few days.

You called me and we shared a lot. I can’t say what I am feeling about losing you, dear cousin. You’ve gone too soon but God knows why. Your memories will forever remain with us. R.l.P.”

Geoffrey Mong’are Monari spoke about their plans for 2023 that have now been silenced with the death of Mochama.

“This has hit me hard. We shared a meal and organized bigger things. I introduced you to my family. I did not know it was a goodbye. We planned to meet again during the Christmas season. The plan failed. Now the plan has died with you. Rest in peace bro. Wherever you are know that this world lost a Victor.”

Freddy Mangera wrote, “Gone too soon bro, I can’t control my tears.”

John M Orang’i mourned, “Death is soo cruel! My classmate back in Ichuni D. O. K primary. Your death is unexplainable bro.”

MC Oskidoh who is Mochama’s cousin said, “A cousin and one of my biggest fans who could keep on motivating me since day one has passed on!! Sometimes you feel it’s never real when someone close passes on! Rest in peace!”

