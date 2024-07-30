Death scare forces musician Peter Msechu to adopt one-meal-a-day, to lose weight





After a near-death experience for being overweight, bongo flava singer Peter Msechu says he has been forced to adopt a one-meal-a-day plan.

The Tusker Project Fame 2010 1st runners-up contestant who quit music to focus on losing weight, has revealed that he now eats just one meal a day as part of his new strategy to the journey.

In a recent interview with a Tanzanian radio, Msechu opened up about his new approach to shedding the extra pounds he gained due to his huge appetite.

“My food now doesn’t even fill a small child’s cup. I only eat one a day at exactly 5 PM. Most people will find this hard to believe but anybody who is struggling with being overweight will understand me” Msechu opened up.

Msechu says this is his new normal; however strange it may sound to some quarters.

“In the past, it was different. If you invited me to the table and there was rice and beans, there were only two outcomes; either I got tired of chewing, or I finished all the food because I didn’t know when to stop. I would eat a whole chicken, and up to four plates of chips in one sitting,” he admitted.

Msechu began his weight loss journey after weighing 184 kilograms, following advice from doctors who warned that his life was at risk.

He confessed to having lost consciousness at his home due to his weight for five days.

“If I had continued living the old ways, I wouldn’t be alive today because there was this time I passed out at home for three days. When I regained consciousness the doctors said my heart was threatening to collapse because of too much fat around the organ that it couldn’t function properly. According to the doctors, I didn’t have much time left, and that’s when I began the journey to change my lifestyle,” Msechu added.

The first step in his weight loss journey was the insertion of a gastric balloon to reduce his appetite, a procedure that helped him lose 17 kilograms.

On January 25, 2023, Msechu weighed 143 kilos and by his next weigh-in in February of the same year, he weighed 136 Kg. Msechu says he still needs to shed more weight.