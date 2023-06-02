Death threats: Who wants Boniface Mwangi dead?





Award-winning photojournalist-turned-activist Boniface Mwangi has revealed he has been targeted with death threats, raising concerns about his safety and the effectiveness of law enforcement in addressing such serious matters.

Mwangi, known for his fearless pursuit of justice and activism, has faced numerous challenges throughout his career.

The vocal activist shared an ominous message sent to his mailbox, which reads, “Finally, we shall have you sooner than later. Start saying goodbye.”

But an undeterred Mwangi says he is worried by the threats.

“Whoever sent this threat, do your best. I try and live my best life every day. When death comes, I shall depart knowing I fulfilled my purpose. If threats worked, I would have been silenced many years ago. My life isn’t my own; it’s a gift from God, and only He has the power to take it,” Mwangi said.

When Nairobi News reached out to Mwangi to know if he had reported the matter to the police, he cited previous experiences of inadequate response from law enforcement agencies.

“I didn’t report. It’s a waste of time,” he said.

“When my house was bombed, I reported, and provided evidence to the DCI, and they did nothing. I even met with the DCI director, Kinoti, and he assured me that something would be done. However, two years later, the suspects, known to the DCI and even questioned, are still walking scot-free. I have zero confidence in their ability to investigate, even if I were to report. It would be a waste of time,” he explained.

In October 2021, Mwangi’s home in Machakos County was reportedly bombed by unknown people.

“The State has blown up the house my family was building. The bullets, and the explosives they used, are on the scene… Everything I do and say is protected by the Constitution. They can take away my everything, but I will never stop speaking truth to power… All I ask is an open and transparent investigation. If speaking the truth will get me killed, I’m ready to die,” Mwangi said then following the incident.

