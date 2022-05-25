Debate as Cleophas Malala omits Ruto’s image from his posters

From right: Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula (holding Microphone), Musalia Mudavadi and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala campaign in Matungu on 15/02/2021

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has attracted debate by removing Deputy President William Ruto from his campaign posters.

In the poster seen by Nairobi News, Malala who is gunning for the county gubernatorial seat is spotted with Western Kenya politicians Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi.

Malala is part of the Kenya Kwanza alliance which is fronting the DP to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

What’s more, the DP was instrumental in ensuring Boni Khalwale sacrifices his senatorial bid in favour of Malala.

Besides, Malala has in the past had posters showing him posing alongside the DP and Mudavadi.

The move to remove the DP image from his posters comes at a time Malala recently asked Ruto to keep off Western Kenya politics

“You have asked us to deliver 70% (of the votes) in Western Kenya to get 30% of government. But your (United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants keep campaigning here (in Kakamega), so how will we achieve your targets?” Malala posed

Besides Malala, the race to succeed outgoing governor Wycliffe Oparanya in Kakamega also involves Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) Fernandes Barasa.