Deceased politician Joseph Kubende ‘had planned USA trip’





The family of Mr Joseph Kubende, a man who allegedly fell from the fourth floor of a building in Roysambu, Kasarani Sub-County in Nairobi County now wants the owner of the house he was in arrested.

Through their spokesperson Mr David Shakama, the family said that it suspected foul play in his death and officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) should ensure they find out what lead to his death.

It has also emerged the deceased had secured a job in the United States of America (USA) and was scheduled to leave just a day before he died.

“He has for some time been on official duties in Rwanda, we as a family strongly feel that there is a connection between matters of politics and his death,” said Mr Shakama.

Nairobi News visited the building where Mr Kubende is believed to have fallen from and locals who spoke on the issue said that he stood there for a while before he came down.

A police report, filed at Kasarani Police Station revealed that a man identified as Mr Jonathan Ochako who is a resident of GM Apartments along Lumumba Drive said the deceased fell from the fourth floor of the building.

“He reported that one Joseph Kubende, 42, had fallen from the fourth floor house number E2 through the balcony to the ground and he was unconscious,” the police said in the report.

Police said Kubende had gone to Roysambu, Kasarani Sub-County to visit his cousin known as Mr Justus Misika Wanyama.

“He arrived at the house of his cousin a week ago and he was heading to the United States of America (USA) where he resides and works,” the police said.

According to the police, the deceased was first rushed to the Jesse Kay Hospital along Lumumba Drive by good Samaritans and was later referred to Radiant Hospital in Pangani where he died.

