Declare your wealth, Boniface Mwangi challenges Ruto and Gachagua

President William Ruto (seated), flanked by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, files his tax returns at the Kenya Revenue Authority headquarters at Times Tower, Nairobi in May 26, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY

Activist Boniface Mwangi has asked President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to declare their wealth and tax returns public.

The activist made the remarks after President Ruto and Mr Gachagua shared photos of them filing their tax returns at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) headquarters at Times Tower in Nairobi.

During his visit to the taxman, President Ruto stated that KRA should facilitate the smooth and efficient payment of taxes by deploying a simple, transparent and convenient system for all Kenyans, backed by the best technology available.

On his part, Mr Gachagua noted that the Head of State had led by example and urged all Kenyans to follow suit by filing our Tax Returns on time as required by law.

In response, to their visit, Boniface tweeted, “You @rigathi and @WilliamsRuto should make your wealth declaration and tax returns public if you mean business. Anything short of that is just public relations. All the leaders of the free world where you borrow money make their wealth public. Leadership entails true transparency.”

Mwangi’s sentiments come months after the All Saints Cathedral Provost, Dr Sammy Wainaina urged President Ruto to declare his wealth as one of the ways to fight corruption in the government.

Speaking during an interview in February, Rev Wainaina said when the President declared his wealth then other leaders in his administration would follow suit and the corruption scandals would be a thing of the past.

“When we see our leaders live a certain life, all of us will live like that. leaders create cultures. And one of the cultures the president would do is declare his wealth. Let him declare his wealth and everyone else in government should declare. Let this government be known as a government that has zero tolerance for corruption,” the clergyman said back then.

