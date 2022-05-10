Join our Telegram Channel
Defiant Ruto continues use of words banned by NCIC

By Josephine Njoroge May 10th, 2022 1 min read

Deputy President William Ruto has defiantly continued the use of words recently flagged by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) as hate speech ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Via a tweet on Monday, the DP, while welcoming Machakos governor Alfred Mutua to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, used the word hatupangwingwi (no one can plan for us).

The move by Ruto brought reactions from his followers on the social media platform with some suggesting the second in command should lead by example in following the rule of law.

 

NCIC recently released a list of what it claimed were words likely to elicit hate among Kenyans in the political season.

These words, NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia explained, were deemed to have a negative mass effect and banned from being used to instigate any form of politically biased agenda or propaganda.

They include Sipangwingwi, Hatupangwingwi and Watajua hawajui loosely translated to mean no one can plan for us and they will know that they don’t know

Kobia noted these words are political expressions of hate that trigger dissonance among communities and political followers of various parties.

Ruto, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) partly leader has consistently used the words hatupangwingwi on several occasions supposedly as a show of defiance and to urge their supporters to reject alleged schemes by powerful figures.

The term was derived from the hit by Gengetone singer Exray.

Ruto has in the past told off NCIC arguing the move to ban these words were a ‘waste of time’.

