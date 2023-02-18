Demathew’s mubaba seeking widow riles netizens on her wedding anniversary





Carolyne Demathew, born Caroline Waithera, stirred up netizens this week when she celebrated her wedding anniversary to the late Kikuyu vernacular singer, John Demathew.

Carolyne is the second wife to the late singer, Demathew’s first wife being Sarafina Wairimu. The two got married her in a traditional ceremony.

“The best day in my life….16/02/2019. Today is our anniversary and the day we became one, I remember how excited we were when we exchanged our vows. You taught me to love ❤️ Happy anniversary in heaven Baibe ❤️ Month of love ❤️ Mburi🐐🐐 kenda na kenda ❤️,” Carolyne wrote.

Her message drew varied reactions with some of her followers wishing her well while others opined that God would never bless a union that ruined the marriage of another woman.

“How did you become one and there was Sarafina in the picture! May be you became a half 🤭🤭 happy anniversary though. And you need to move on,” said one Isabel Mwangi.

“Men are polygamous my friend… I will move on when I want Okaaay 😏😏,” responded Carolyne.

“No one can change God’s word in a million years. Marriage is a 3 point cord between man, woman and God. She should learn from her past mistake and move on. The crowd is cheering her down on her way to hell. Repent before it is too late for being death in Sarafinas marriage, Jesus still saves,” commented Waithera Murebu.

Hours later Carolyne, she posted pictures of herself in a provocative pose on the beach down at the coast.

“Sai ukipata mbabaz anakupenda wewe pekee yako…. Keep him… Si rahisi kupata such a confused man…. (Right now if you get a rich, older man who loves you alone, keep him. It is not easy to find such a confused man),” she captioned pictures.

This post too attracted a flurry of comments from her followers.

“Marehemu alikwa amachagua vizuri sana (The deceased had chosen really well),” commented Honorable David Murathe.

“Confused woman, continue misguiding them,” Lenah Njeri added.

“Wah!! Hujasema vizuri aki, confused juu ya kupenda ,na kuheshimu familia yake,” opined Lucy Githinji.

Of the two widows, Carolyne has been vocal about the extended family drama, going to the extent of revealing family feuds as well as engaging Sarafina in online spats with over Demathew, his wealth and how the three led their lives.

At one point, she attacked Demathew’s friends whom she claims refused to stand by her and their only child.

The late Demathew died in August 2019 after the vehicle he was driving rammed into a stalled lorry along Thika Road. With Sarafina, he had two children before marrying Carolyne and having one more biological son with her.

