Dennis Itumbi: Ruto paid ‘mama mboga’ who seconded his presidential candidature

Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua when they present their papers to the IEBC at the Bomas Of Kenya on June 4, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Dennis Itumbi suggests President William Ruto fulfilled his part of the bargain to the ‘mama mboga’ who seconded his candidature for the presidency at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Itumbi, a close ally of the Head of State who was recently appointed Chief Administrative Secretart (CAS) in the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy, alleged – via a tweet – that President Ruto paid the elderly woman namely Pauline Waithera Sh300,000.

Itumbi, who was Ruto’s chief blogger during the electioneering period, refuted claims Ms Waithira was used and dumped by the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party after the current head of state clinched power.

He was responding to a story by Nation.Africa which quoted the lady as saying she believes she was used and dumped by the President.

“Dear @NationAfrica, this is DESPERATE from your newsroom, but muendelee (continue). I have another 6m+ names of hustlers who voted for President @WilliamsRuto &@rigathi (deputy president).

“The President has given back through Hustler Fund, Housing, Fertilizer & UHC is on course! Above that Shosh Pauline got 300k to stock her kiosk. Lakini si mmezoea (used to news headlines) Headlines to sell the paper…have your say, we will keep you on #SytemYaFacts,” Itumbi wrote on his official Twitter account on Monday, June 5, 2023.

The trader who reportedly struggling to make ends meet was used as a proxy, to demonstrate how Dr Ruto’s (the deputy president by then) bottom-up approach would uplift the common man and the poor, if he managed the winner in 2022 general elections.

Ruto emerged victorious in the polls ahead of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga.

The article illustrated the abject poverty Ms Waithera, 70, is going through even after she was used to second Mr Ruto’s nomination to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) during the 2022 presidential polls.

In an interview with the Daily Nation, Pauline lamented that the president and the circle of his friends who enticed her, including the current Kiambu governor Mr Kimani Wamatangi, senator Karungo Wa Thangwa and Trade CS Moses Kuria are no longer responding to her calls.

She is now depending on hawking avocados at Kang’angi Market in Kiambu County to eke a living.

​