Dennis Itumbi’s Twitter account ‘hacked’





The official Twitter account of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) CAS nominee Denis Itumbi has been hacked.

In a statement on his official Facebook account Mr Itumbi said the account had been hacked by a team associated with Crypto Currency.

“The hackers are associated with Crypto Currency. Yes, I own a few bitcoins, I bought them when they were selling at Sh60,000. Google how much one bitcoin exchanges now,” he said.

However, Mr Itumbi expressed optimism that his account will soon be restored.

“As for my account it shall be restored shortly, they tried my email, Instagram and Facebook too, but I got them before they could,” he said.

This comes just two days after a court in Nairobi postponed a hearing where Mr Itumbi was to be charged over a fake assassination letter on President William Ruto.

Mr Itumbi’s defence team told the court their client could not make it to the court due to the planned demonstrations by the opposition.

Through his lawyer, Mr Itumbi said it would be hard for him to access the city centre since the demonstrations’ principal planner had mentioned his name in various political rallies and that he had been advised to ensure he stayed away.

