Roaming Chef, Dennis Ombachi, reveals the genesis of his passion for cooking

Dennis Ombachi showcasing his cooking skills in a video on his Instagram account. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Kenya sevens rugby player Dennis Ombachi aka the Roaming Chef has revealed how he developed and perfected his passion for cooking.

In an Exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Ombachi said his love for cooking started way back when he was still young.

He recounted how back then he would stay around his mother and watching her cooking.

“I love being next to my mom. I watched her cook for us and that’s how my cooking passion developed,” Ombachi told Nairobi News.

Ombachi, who has represented Kenya in numerous international rugby tournaments, including the 2013 Rugby Sevens World Cup in Russia and the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, said that he learnt to bake his first cake while young.

“By just watching how my mom did her cooking, I learnt some skills which I knew would help me in the future,” he said.

The Roaming Chef also revealed that his appetite for food also played a big role in him perfecting his cooking skills.

“I am a big eating and cooking fan. Because of this, I had to train myself on how to did different recipes,” he said.

Apart from cooking for himself, Ombachi also shares videos on social media of him cooking and the different recipes for his fans try at home.

“I have invested so much in my cooking skills. I have cameras that I record myself live while cooking. I also share different food recipes online for my viewers,” he said.

Ombachi has also been in the limelight after some of his food-related videos were highlighted by popular American online media franchise, First We Feast, which is home to popular shows including Hot Ones, Food Grails, The Burger Show, Pizza Wars, Snacked, Food Skills and Feast Mansion.

Ombachi is a self-taught chef who has managed to develop a unique but most importantly “next level kind of recipes.”