Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua free at last

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks to the media at President-elect William Ruto's residence in Nairobi on September 5, 2022 after the Supreme Court of Kenya upheld their election victory. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks to the media at President-elect William Ruto's residence in Nairobi on September 5, 2022 after the Supreme Court of Kenya upheld their election victory. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





An Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi has finally allowed the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mr. Noordin Haji to withdraw a graft case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Mr Gachagua, who has been in office for the last two months, faced a Sh7.3 billion graft case.

He was accused alongside nine others.

Also read: Woman hosting Samidoh in America responds to Karen Nyamu’s diss

However, this does not mean that they are off the hook yet. Magistrate Victor Wakumile said that if the investigators get new evidence, they risk being re-arrested.

“This court has also recommended the enactment of a law to establish office of a pre-trial judge to be checking on whether there is sufficient evidence before any accused person is arraigned in court,” the Magistrate said.

Also read: DJ Mo’s former alleged mistress now married, living in America

On October 31, 2022, Mr. Haji said that he was under immense pressure from former Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti will be prosecuted if he broke any law.

Speaking on KTN News, Mr. Haji said that he should not be spared if found to have broken any law.

“George (Kinoti) was a colleague and I do not want to take advantage of the situation, but if the law was broken, that person will face the law, even if it is me,” he said.

In an affidavit dated Saturday, October 15, a lead detective claimed Mr. Kinoti directed cops to ‘frame’ Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in an Sh200 million graft case.

Also read: Exclusive: Prophet Kanyari speaks of reunion with Betty Bayo

The detective alleged that Kinoti directed the team to act promptly to ensure Rigathi was arrested and charged despite the lack of satisfactory evidence.

“Due to pressure from our boss, we were not able to cover crucial areas of the investigations that would have shed some light on the case,” he said in an affidavit.

The officer said that while the investigations were ongoing, the former DCI boss Mr. Kinoti directed the officers to make recommendations and file the documents to the office of the DPP.

Also, read our top stories today:

411 secrets: Comedian with KRA drama buys wife posh car

‘Oh! He died a painful death,’ Wife of pilot in Precision Air crash reveals last moments

411 secrets: Rebellious rich kid gets baby with politician

‘Karen Nyamu, you need mental evaluation,’ Samidoh’s US host Bernice says