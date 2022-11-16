Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei pays her tribute to late PR guru in parliament





Gladys Shollei, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya has paid her tribute to the late PR guru Evelyne Ogutu.

In her condolence message, Ms. Shollei acknowledged Mrs. Ogutu’s contribution to her landing the speaker job.

“A tireless warrior to protect our biodiversity. It is sad today to announce that she died three days ago while delivering twins at the MP Shah hospital. My deepest condolences to her children and husband David Okwembah, that I wish she had been alive to see me do this,” she said.

Millie Odhiambo, the Suna MP, while condoling with Ms. Shollei, shared, “Let me take this opportunity to condole my sister for the loss of her friend, I’m very that in this age and time that a woman should die while giving birth or life. It is unfortunate and I hope those are one of the things we will be looking at.”

Ogutu passed on after delivering her twins through a cesarean section. Before her demise, she was the lead communication specialist at the Heinrich Boell Foundation and worked at KTN. A Standard Group-owned television station.

Ogutu enjoyed an illustrious career in the communication industry, having worked with reputable organizations.

She proclaimed herself a self-made communication practitioner with her passion for the career dating back to her childhood.

Upon completing her secondary school education, the media personality pursued a communications course at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) in Nairobi before furthering her studies at Kenyatta University (KU).

Her friends and colleagues in the industry expressed their shock at Ogutu’s death and eulogised her as a loving, caring, and dedicated media practitioner.

“There are people who we meet and make our friends, then there are those who become our friends before our first meeting, then one day, you go to a WhatsApp group, and you meet the news that she will never call again,” said Dennis Itumbi, a digital media strategist.

