Designer Cris Njoki’s late fiancé to be memorialised by Radisson Blu Hotel





Guillaume Durand, the late fiancé of Kenyan fashion influencer Cris Njoki, is set to be memorialized by the Radisson Blu Hotel, Upper Hill, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Consolata Shrine off Waiyaki Way.

The celebration of life ceremony will take place from 2 pm to 3 pm.

In their obituary, the hotel said the late Durand had been a dear colleague and friend to many before his sudden demise in Watamu, Kilifi County, on Friday, July 14, 2023, where it was believed he was on vacation.

“He has been with us for close to two years and through this time, he led growth strategies for our market. As a colleague, he will be remembered as a top performer committed to targeted goals and objectives, innovative and extremely dedicated, continuously identifying and pursuing new opportunities and strategies to exceed the set goals for the team,” said the Hotel of their former Regional Director, Sales and Marketing.

He was also remembered as a charming, friendly, and hospitable person who was always willing to help people beyond the office space.

“Throughout my international career, possessing extensive international travel and cultural experience, I have consistently established my capability as a top performer by demonstrating my total commitment to the attainment of targeted goals and objectives. Being innovative and extremely dedicated, I have always identified and pursued new opportunities and strategies to exceed the organization’s set goals.

With the extensive communication (Bi-lingual in French and English) and training skills (strong education background in two major disciplines Marketing & International Relations) I have developed during my career in the hospitality business, I am accustomed to making presentations to corporate executives as well as individuals. Expert in operations, analyzing strengths and weaknesses of markets, developing comprehensive marketing plans and creating advertising campaigns to identify new markets, increase exposure and generate additional sales volume in peak as well as shoulder and low seasons,” the late Durand introduced himself on his career profile.

He attended Cornell University and Steton Hall University where he studied Hotel Real Estate Investments & Asset Management as well as Marketing/Diplomacy & International Relations. Betwwen 2001 and 2013.

His sudden death was broken on social media by his fiancée, Cris Njoki, saying that his death left a profound void in her life that words could not express.

“Guillaume was an incredible father, son, my rock, my best friend, and soul mate. His love, light and presence enriched our lives beyond measure. I am eternally grateful for the beautiful moments we shared and the love we experienced together.

Your condolence and support are deeply appreciated during this difficult time. I kindly ask for privacy for both our families and myself as we navigate this grief journey.

Let us celebrate the extraordinary person Guillaume was by cherishing the moments we shared with him in his honor. I know he would love that. Thank you for your love and understanding as we all find strength in the embrace of our shared,” said Ms Njoki in her statement.

