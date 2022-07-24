‘Desperate’ Jimal Roho Safi sends second message to estranged wife





Businessman Jamal Mohammed alias Jimal Roho Safi has sent an encrypted message to her ex-wife after his ‘failed’ apology.

Posting on his Instagram stories, Jimal said, “Maybe I am not the best person in your life but one day you will hear my name and say damn! He was different, he changed.”

The message from a rather desperate Jimal comes days after he publicly declared he was not okay and sought his ex-wife Amira’s apology after disrespecting her.

In a long Instagram post where he attached her photo, the businessman who has vast interests in the public transport industry stated: “Most of you if not all know what happened between me and my wife and how we came to limelight; To say the least, it was chaos! It was messy! It was downright ugly! I may have seemed unbothered but I was helpless.”

Admitting he erred, Jimal begged for forgiveness saying, “I am sorry for all the times I haven’t been the man I promised to be. Please forgive me🙏🏽Me and you come from way back and for me to put you through all that mess was distasteful.”

In response, Amira said she reflected on everything done to her both in the public and private space and emotions overwhelmed her.

“That apology has taken me to one of the darkest places I have ever been in my life because I have reflected on so much that happened in public and behind closed doors and it has triggered a lot of emotions.”

The duo’s altercation began when Jimal unveiled socialite Amber Ray, born Faith Makau, on his socials and even asked his wife to accept the socialite as his second wife.

However, six months later Amber Ray disclosed she had parted ways with Jimal.