Despite accepting Blessing Lungáho’s proposal, Jackie Matubia says she never wanted to marry him





Award-winning actress Jackie Matubia has opened up about the challenges of raising her second daughter as a single mother following her breakup with actor Blessing Lung’aho, the father of her second child.

In a recent podcast interview, Matubia shared her journey through love, separation, self-discovery, and personal growth since parting ways with Lung’aho.

Reflecting on her relationship, Matubia admitted she never saw marriage in her future with Lung’aho.

“My wake-up call was my second marriage,” she revealed.

“I wouldn’t even call it a marriage because we never really went through with it in the true sense. My first marriage was real, and I remember telling Blessing that I didn’t want marriage, didn’t want to walk down the aisle.”

Her hesitation stemmed from the fear of judgment.

After welcoming her daughter Zendaya, however, she reached a turning point.

“When I got Zendaya, I had a moment of clarity,” she said.

“I kept asking myself if this was the life I wanted for myself. But I was constantly worried about what people would say.”

Determined to provide the best for her daughter, Matubia decided to end the relationship, choosing to focus on her growth and becoming a better mother.

She recalls the emotional struggle of walking away, knowing it wasn’t her first time raising a child outside of marriage.

“When I told the dad to go, he left,” she shared.

“In my head, I was like, this is not the first time to raise a kid out of marriage and co-parent. And I fought… I fought for the dad to be in the daughter’s life. But he did not. And you cannot force a man. I tried… And was like I can only do so much.”

Matubia candidly spoke about the hurt and anger she felt, recalling the advice she received to take legal action for child support.

“I was very bitter. I wanted this person to suffer. But nikaona Jackie, utakua unaamka 5th of every month to bombard this person because of Sh20,000? Is it even worth it? Is my child even worth it? No, hakuna haja,” she said.

As a mother of two, she reflected on the differences in her experiences, recognizing the strength it has taken to raise Zendaya single-handedly.

“Mi nilikuwa nimezoea kusaidiwa na my other baby daddy… Sasa huyu ni kila kitu. And when I say kila kitu I mean even the love, care, assurance, and protection were coming from just one parent. And I told myself I’m done proving myself to people who don’t know me. The only people who I need to prove myself to are my children.”

Matubia and Lungáho went public with their romance on 14th February 2022 after keeping their relationship away from the public eye. Ms Matubia shared a video introducing Lung’aho as her baby daddy-to-be when she was already heavily pregnant with their daughter Zendaya. In April of the same year, Lunga’ho went down on one knee and proposed to Matubia.

An excited Matubia later reacted on social media by saying;

“He proposed and I said Yes! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life laughing and loving you always!”.