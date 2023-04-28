Destroyed fence on Uhuru’s Northlands farm repaired

Individuals who invaded part of the Kenyatta family-owned Northlands City and stole livestock on Monday, March 27, 2023. The invaders forced their way into the farm through a fence in the Kamakis area along the Eastern Bypass. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

A section of a barbed wired fence on former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands farm that was destroyed a month ago by armed goons has has been repaired.

A spot check by Nairobi News clearly showed that the fence has been fully repaired.

Those who run various businesses near the farm said repair of the fence started just a few days after the incident.

“Some people came here and within a day they had finished erecting the barbed fence. It happened very fast,” said Mr Jared Kimutai a boda boda rider.

Area residents and business people in the neighbourhood told Nairobi News that they remain fearful that future protests by the opposition leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition may lead to another raid on the farm.

said whenever there are demonstrations in Nairobi County which are led by the opposition, they usually stay in fear.

“Whenever we hear that there are demonstrations, I usually get worried because I fear that the goons might come back,” said Ms Mary Nyakio, who runs a flower and trees selling business in the area.

On Monday, March 27, 2023, an armed group of goons invaded the vast property which is located in Kamakis area along the Eastern Bypass.

The protesters were chanting Mau Mau songs and could be heard saying that they too are Kenyans and deserve to own land, just like the Kenyatta family.

Most of the raiders were armed with crude weapons, including freshly sharpened machetes, and clubs. During the raid they carted away hundreds of animals from the farm.

They also roughed up journalists when they realised that the media had arrived and was reporting on the invasion.

The gang also burnt trees and bushes. Guards employed to take care of the land watched from a distance as the drama unfolded. Strangely, police did not taken any action to stop gang from causing further destruction.

