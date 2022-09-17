Details of actress Faith Nduku’s funeral arrangements revealed





Details of the funeral arrangements for deceased actress Faith Nduku have been revealed. According to gospel singer and actor David Alliwah, Ms Nduku, a member of Theatrix Arts Ensemble who died of injuries sustained in a grisly road accident, will be buried on September 24, 2022, in Kabaa, Machakos County.

The accident involved a trailer that hit a public service vehicle in which the thespians were traveling in, causing the matatu to roll three times and land on its roof. The accident occurred on August 26, 2022, in Karai area, near Naivasha in Nakuru County around 4:30am as the actors were heading to Nakuru.

Nduku was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi where she was admitted in critical condition with injuries to her abdomen, a fractured pelvic and a fracture on her lower right leg. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday this week having initially shown signs of recovery while in hospital.

“We mourn the demise of our star, a sister, a prayer warrior, a colleague, our leader at Theatrix. Faith Nduku went to be with the Lord today at 3:20 pm at Kenyatta National Hospital. She had been hospitalized since 26th August 2022 after a grisly road accident at Karai, Naivasha. We are at a loss, pained but we stand to accept the doing of God and celebrate a life well lived,” Alliwah eulogised Nduku.

At the same time, Alliwah has appealed to friends and well wishers to help them in raising funds to give Nduku a decent send off.

Apart from Nduku, the accident also claimed the life another actor Dennis Mwandoe who died at the scene and was buried on September 10, 2022. Several other team members escaped the accident with minor injuries.