Details of Akothee’s extravagant wedding





Flamboyant Kenyan singer, Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, has left tongues wagging yet again with her extravagant spending habits.

This time, the singer has revealed the eye-watering amount of money she spent on her wedding gown and bridal shoes.

Akothee, who is set to tie the knot with her Swiss fiancé on Easter Monday, has already purchased a Sh 700,000 gown and a Sh 172,000 pair of shoes.

The gown, purchased from Mery’s Couture in Switzerland, is an Autumn white lace fishtail marvel garlanded with sparkly Swarovski stones.

According to Akothee, the gown is the perfect birthday gift for her, and she had to do three fittings to find the perfect fit.

Her bridal shoes, which cost Sh 172,000, are equally as pricey. Akothee snapped them up for a steep 1,200 CHF – Swiss Francs (approximately Ksh. 172k).

Akothee, who is currently in Bern, Switzerland, had initially planned to shop for her wedding gown in Paris but was unable to do so due to nationwide strikes and demonstrations.

The singer told media outlets that she wanted to shop in Paris because she didn’t want her fiancé to see her shopping, especially the dress.

The singer’s fiancé, nicknamed Mr Omosh, is a Caucasian man from Switzerland. The pair met through an old friend of Akothee, only known as Pius.

The fairytale wedding is set to take place on April 10 at the sprawling Windsor Gardens.

Akothee, known for her lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending habits, didn’t miss a chance to swagger about the purchase and subsequent transportation of the dress. In typical Akothee fashion, the gown flew first class.

“I’m really the luckiest girl in the world. Omosh has spoiled me completely. My beautiful gown flew first class. And so did I,” she said proudly as she shared a video of the regal moment.

Akothee’s whirlwind romance with her Swiss fiancé has dominated the headline for several months.

The singer says that finding love has taught her what being loved looks like.

“I rarely receive gifts in my entire life – people believe I have more than enough. Therefore, finding love has taught me how being loved looks like,” she divulged.

In conclusion, Akothee’s extravagant spending habits have again come to the fore with her Ksh. 700k wedding gown and Ksh. 172k bridal shoes.

Her fairytale wedding is set to be one of the most talked-about events of the year, with fans eagerly anticipating the grand affair.

