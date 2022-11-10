Details of Amber Ray’s late night engagement in Dubai





Socialite and businesswoman Amber Ray is officially off the market after saying yes to a proposal from her man Kennedy Rapudo in Dubai last night.

Amber and Rapudo took some time off to treat the queen to her birthday last week.

Amber used her socials to inform her Instagram fans that she had said ‘Yes’ to the king of her heart.

Amber displayed a huge diamond ring on her finger, followed by videos of how the lovely moments happened.

“Comments fupi fupi tafadhali🤣😅…#itsayes,” Amber captioned her video.

Businessman Kennedy Rapudo also posted a video celebrating his lover with a caption that said, “Diamonds are forever.”

He then shared moments captured from their dinner date in Dubai, adding that he knew when he met Amber, an adventure would happen.

Before her birthday baecation in Mauritius, Amber Ray had a fantastic pre-birthday night party where she captured herself in a walkway of red roses lined around with beautiful candles lighting the way.

“Kennedy thank you the grace of my life.”

Amber shared the video telling off people who always made ill comments about Luo men, “alafu niskie mtu akisema niwache mjaluo. (Then you will hear someone tell me to leave my Luo man!)”

Amber has on several occasions praised her man, thanking God for giving her a romantic and rich man.

“When I sought God he gave me a tender, nurturing, intuitive, allowing, sensitive man in the flow…yet a protector, ako na pesa (has money), confident, courageous, logical, decisive, disciplined and a lot of other d’s that I can’t speak of here.”

On Wednesday, October 9, Amber and Rapudo officially introduced their families to one another in a beautiful ceremony at his home.

Amber told her fans that the process was to let their families know that they are dating officially.

Amber celebrated her dating life with Rapudo in a message and a cute video of them kissing. She then asked her fans not to rush her and accept the pace of her relationship.

Amber has, in the past, dated and engaged a list of men, including politician Zaheer Jhanda and businessman Jimal Roho Safi, who had allegedly married her as his second wife.

The marriage led to Jamal’s first wife, Amira divorcing him.

