Details of daring lone assailant on Equity Bank attack – Photos





Police officers in Nairobi West on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, shot dead a man who stabbed two guards at Equity Bank Branch.

The unknown knife-wielding man allegedly stabbed two guards at the entrance of the bank.

“We rushed to rescue the two guards as the man forcefully entered the bank. The injured have been taken to Nairobi West Hospital,” said a guard who witnessed what had transpired.

The guard further said that the police officer who was guarding the bank went after the man and shot him dead.

He is said to have been in the company of a woman but her current whereabouts are unknown.

By the time of going to press police officers were busy trying to disperse a big crowd that was demanding to see the body of the deceased.

The scene was full of armed and plain cloth police officers who kept entering and leaving the scene in turns.

“We just heard gunshots and when we rushed to the scene we were asked to stand at a distance by the police,” said a witness who was at the scene.

It has been established that the man had not seen where the armed police officers were seated when he made the decision to stab and subdue the security guards.

The motive of the attack is yet to be established as investigations are ongoing.

When Nairobi News arrived at the scene the gate along Kodi Road was sealed off.

Kodi Road Association Chairman Kiplagat Chebii said that all residents were safe.

“They are about 350 residents and I can confirm that they are all safe. Everything is going on as usual even as the police deal with the matter,” he said.

He said that the officers responded swiftly and repelled the attack.

In a statement, Equity Bank management confirmed the incident saying that the branch had been closed down temporarily.

“Kindly note that we had a distressing incident today morning at our Nairobi West Branch where an armed person attempted to gain access into the banking hall,” the statement read in part.

“The security agents led by local authorities are currently on site investigating the incident and the branch has been temporarily closed,” the statement further read.

