Details of Kasarani murder-suicide attempt: Bodaboda rider arrested

Kasarani murder: Samuel Longututi, a 40-year-old bodaboda rider, is being held by police for allegedly stabbing his wife, Lucy Wanjiku Maina, 35. PHOTO| COURTESY

Kasarani murder: Samuel Longututi, a 40-year-old bodaboda rider, is being held by police for allegedly stabbing his wife, Lucy Wanjiku Maina, 35. PHOTO| COURTESY





In a disturbing incident in Kasarani, a man identified as Samuel Longututi, a 40-year-old bodaboda rider, is being held by police for allegedly stabbing his wife, Lucy Wanjiku Maina, 35, before attempting to take his own life.

The incident, which happened on the night of Wednesday, March 16, 2023, reportedly stemmed from a domestic quarrel between the couple.

According to a police report filed at Clay City Police Post in Kasarani Sub-County, the caretaker of an apartment complex reported the incident.

“It was reported by Ms Naomi Njoroge, a caretaker of one apartment at Maji Mazuri B Fourth Street of the station that one person identified as Samuel Longututi, 40, had a domestic argument with his wife now deceased,” the report stated.

Also read: How I escaped a murder-suicide attempt by my baby daddy – Elizabeth Munyalo

Senior officers attached to Kasarani Sub-County, including the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Sunton, rushed to the scene after receiving the report.

Upon arrival, they found the suspect lying on the bed with visible injuries on his neck and he was still armed with the same kitchen knife he used to end his wife’s life.

Despite pretending to have passed away, the officers realised he was still alive and used tear gas to wake him up before rushing him to Mama Lucy Hospital in fair condition.

He is currently under police watch and will be charged with murder and attempted suicide.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s body has been taken to City Mortuary in Nairobi County, awaiting a postmortem.

The scene has been processed and documented by police officers and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Also read: Young couple dies in suspected murder-suicide in Kitengela