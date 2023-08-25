Details of MP Njeri Maina’s DCI statement on assault resulting in wheelchair use

Kirinyaga Woman representative Njeri Maina on a wheelchair after she was attacked at a public rally. PHOTO| COURTESY

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Ms Njeri Maina, on Friday, August 25, 2023, arrived at the offices of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in her home county to record a statement over a recent assault case.

Ms Maina, who is elected on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) arrived at the DCI offices located in Kerugoya in a wheelchair accompanied by her lawyer Mr Otiende Amollo, who is also the Rarieda MP.

This is a rare occasion because Ms Maina is allied to President William Ruto whilst Mr Amollo is an ally to opposition leader Raila Odinga.

A sleuth attached to the DCI and who spoke to Nairobi News in confidence said, “She arrived at the office while being pushed on a wheelchair by her aides. She has also accused a senior political leader of being behind the attack,” the officer said.

The woman representative who is serving her first term has decided to press charges against a powerful governor over the assault incident.

In her statement, our source said that she alleged that the governor was aware of how she was assaulted by goons during a political rally on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

The incident took place after a community solar-powered borehole funded by the county government was vandalised in Ms Maina’s presence.

She had been meeting with women groups at the borehole site in Kanyekini Ward, Kirinyaga Central.

Ms Maina was rushed to Nairobi Hospital following the incident and was later transferred to Kerugoya Hospital, where she was admitted.

The incident has been condemned by a number of leaders who also wished Ms Maina a quick recovery.

Nominated MP Nyakerario Mayaka condemned the incident and asked the DCI to ensure that they investigate the matter and arrest the goons.

Others who condemned the incident include National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula, Kericho Woman Representative Linet Toto, and nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba.

