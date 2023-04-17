Details of Zari Hassan’s secret wedding to Shakib Cham





Tanzanian Socialite Zari Hassan tied the knot with her young lover, Shakib Cham Lutaaya, a month after they celebrated their first anniversary.

According to a post by Diva, a Wasafi presenter, Zari dressed in a hijab is seen wedding Shakib who is seen kneeling and putting on the ring on Zari’s finger.

The intimate wedding is done with their close friends and family. She is seen wearing the ring slightly a week ago on her Instagram posts.

The two love birds celebrated their first-anniversary last month, with Zari posting on her Instagram a picture of them out on a date night.

She also shared a video of them two in matching black and white outfits dancing as they had a photoshoot in a carved love heart wooded-shaped, covered in flowers.

“Happy anniversary boo,” wrote the entrepreneur accompanying it with several love heart emojis.

Also read: Pastor Ezekiel congratulates Akothee for settling down

On his part, Shakib posted a photo of the two sitting on top of Zari’s black Range Rover asking people to learn to stop being bitter.

“If you see us happy please let us be,” he wrote as he added love heart emojis to the post.

Towards the tail end of last year, Zari schooled some fans who called her out saying she was dating someone way younger than her.

“He is 30 so you cannot tell me he is a child. He has been above 18 for a very long time,” she said.

The mother of five also suggested that society tends to judge women harshly as compared to men.

“He took me to meet his parents and that was so nice. I don’t think we are doing anything wrong and I am not defending myself,” she pointed out.

Having started dating Shakib last year, she took the bold step to meet his parents and make it clear that she was ready to take her new relationship to the next level.

“Shakib took me to see his parents and it was really nice,” she said.

The two were first spotted in public in June 2020, but it has been reported that they met in 2019.

Also read: Why comedian Njugush no longer wears his wedding ring