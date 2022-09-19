Detectives investigate mystery of a body dumped in CBD

Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Violence with Evidence around.

Police in Nairobi on Monday, September 19, 2022, launched investigations after a body of a man was found dumped in the Central Business District.

The body of the unknown man was found dumped along the busy Uhuru Highway by members of the public who in return reached out to the police and reported the matter.

“It was reported by members of the public that there was a dead body of a man aged about 30 years lying in a trench along Uhuru Highway opposite View Park. Police from Central Police Station then rushed to the scene,” a police report seen by Nairobi News read in part.

The officers say that they found the body which had multiple injuries on the back and head.

The police believe that the man might have been killed elsewhere and the body dumped inside the trench along the busy Uhuru Highway since “there was no sign of a struggle.”

“The scene was photographed and moved to City Mortuary awaiting an autopsy and identification,” the report further read.

This comes barely four days after the bodies of two missing brothers were found dumped beneath a bridge in the Joska area.

Mr Johnson Karuga, 26, and his brother Kelvin Kimani, 24, went missing after they were last seen alive on the night of September 4, 2022, at a local club in the Kamulu area.

Mr Joseph Kimani, the father of the two brothers said that the family has been searching for the duo since the day they went missing.

“I am told that my two sons went missing after enjoying drinks at a club in Kamulu. I was shocked when I was told that their bodies had been found dumped in Joska,” said Mr Kimani.

According to the father, the phones of the two brothers went off almost at the same time and the family was disturbed by what was happening.

The bodies of the two young men were discovered by locals beneath a bridge in the Joska area a week after they were reported missing.

It is then that they alerted the police who rushed to the scene and took the bodies to the City Mortuary in Lang’ata, Nairobi County.

“We were then alerted by the police to go and identify the two bodies at the City Mortuary only to find that they were the ones,” said Mr Kimani.

He wondered why someone would want to end the lives of the two brothers who he described as being close.

The family then transferred the bodies of the two brothers from City Mortuary and took them to Tigoni Hospital in Limuru, Kiambu County.

