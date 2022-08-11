Detectives trailing Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa after he tweets





A tweet by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa last night has put the police hot on his trail as detectives follow the cyber trail to determine his location.

Bungoma County Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss, Mr Joseph Ondoro, told the Nation that the MP posted a cryptic message on Twitter last night. The tweet in question reads “Three hours to go.”

“Last night he was on Twitter. We are still following close leads that will help in his arrest” said Mr Ondoro.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji yesterday directed the police to arrest Mr Barasa who is on the run after being accused of fatally shooting Brian Olunga, an aide of the legislator’s rival Brian Khaemba.

“The MP will run but won’t hide from the law,” said Mr Ondoro.

Last night the returning officer for the Kimilili Constituency George Omondi declared Mr Barasa the winner in the election but refused to hand over the certificate to his agent who had showed up on his behalf. The returning officer demanded that the MP personally comes for the certificate.

“He should come and collect this certificate by himself. We are not giving it to a stranger,” the returning officer said.

Mr Barasa, a UDA candidate, won the Kimilili parliamentary seat with 26,000 votes against Mr Khaemba’s 9000 votes but celebrations have been muted in the constituency.

The police had earlier tried to trace Mr Barasa using his mobile phone. Police suspect the MP may have abandoned his phone at some point as he escaped after the incident.

The last signal from the phone was picked around Cheptais, in Mt Elgon constituency, signalling that the MP was on the move on the general direction of the Kenya-Uganda border.

The tweet has now give detectives a fresh lead in their pursuit of the MP.