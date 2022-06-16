Detectives unmask suspected gangster in Adams Arcade robbery

Screenshots from the footage shared by DCI showing the wanted suspect stealing a cellphone from an M-Pesa agent. PHOTO | COURTESY

Detectives have shown the face of a man suspected to have been involved in a robbery at Adams Arcade on Saturday that resulted in the death of two M-Pesa agents.

At the same time, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have shared a footage captured by a CCTV camera showing the said suspect stealing a cellphone from an M-Pesa agent.

“The thug is part of a wider armed and dangerous gang that staged an attack at M-Pesa shops located at Adams market,” the DCI said.

Do you know this Ninja? He is one of the thugs targeting Mpesa shops in Nairobi and its environs. The thug is part of a wider armed and dangerous gang that staged an attack at Mpesa shops located at Adams market. Two agents a man and a woman were shot dead in the Saturday pic.twitter.com/OzDUjJs4CZ — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 16, 2022

The police are now appealing to the public to share any information they have about the wanted suspect.

Earlier on, the sleuths had said that the suspects in the Adams Arcade robbery are well known and have been involved in other robberies.

This comes amid increased cases of robbery, including one on Sunday morning when a woman was robbed at gunpoint at her home in Kandisi in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County.

Four suspects in the Rongai robbery have since been arrested. Police have also recovered a pistol, a TV set, a sub-hoofer and items of clothing that the robbers were wearing during the incident.