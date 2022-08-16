Diamond congratulates President-elect William Ruto, despite performing for Baba

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz on stage with Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 6, 2022 during the political outfits last campaign rally before the elections. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Bongo flava megastar Diamond Platnumz has congratulated President-elect William Ruto on his win in the race to State House.

This comes days after he performed at the Azimio La Umoja coalition’s last rally at Kasarani, Nairobi.

In a recent Instagram post, the singer shared a congratulatory message where he celebrated the president-elect while lauding Kenyans for leading a peaceful election.

“Pongezi sana wana Kenya kwa kuhitimisha zoezi la uchaguzi na kumpata Rais leo.

Sasa hivi tena si Team Ruto, Wajackoyah ama Team Odinga, ni pamoja KENYA ili kwa pamoja kuendeleza maendeleo ya Kenya na wana Kenya kwa Ujumla.

(Congratulations Kenyans for participating in the election to select the new president today.

Right now, it is about team Ruto, Wajackoyah, or Raila Odinga. It is about togetherness to promote the development of Kenya and the entire citizens),” read the singer’s statement.

Ruto was declared the winner of the August 9 presidential election with 7,176,141 votes, which is 50.49 per cent of the total votes cast.

The politician narrowly beat Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who garnered 48.5 per cent

of the votes cast.

Diamond’s post has left his fans in awe-struck, as the ‘Waah’ hitmaker had just previously performed at ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s final rally.

Many of his fans took that to mean that he had endorsed the politician to take up the seat of the president.

During his performance at the Azimio rally, Diamond heaped praises on Raila Odinga and even tweaked his hit song ‘Baba Lao’, modifying the lyrics to praise Raila and Martha Karua.

The singer brought Kasarani stadium to a standstill with an invigorating 10-minute performance that saw him rally the youth to vote for the ODM party leader.

It has since been established that for Diamond’s roughly 10-minute performance at the final Azimio rallysaw him secure the bag in a big way.

He was paid $100,000 (Sh11.9 million).