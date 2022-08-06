Diamond electrifies Azimio crowd at Kasarani

Tanzanian artiste Diamond Platnumz (center) performs on stage during Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition campaign rally at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on August 6, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Tanzanian artiste Diamond Platnumz (center) performs on stage during Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition campaign rally at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on August 6, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





Tanzanian bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz on Saturday thrilled hundreds of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition supporters who thronged the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani for the coalition’s final campaign.

Diamond tweaked the lyrics of his songs including the hit, Baba Lao, to sing praises for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who is fondly known as ‘Baba’ to many of his supporters.

“Wataweza kweli? Kushindana nasi haswa wakiungana matusi kututukana, oya Raila baba lao, Amollo baba lao,” he chanted as the crowd sang along.

Dressed in white vest and black trousers, Diamond then did a rendition of another Waah on request. Diamond then proceeded to show Mr Odinga how to dance the song.

In his message to the Azimio presidential candidate, Diamond said: “Baba nataka kukuambia vijana wanakuamini sana, nchi inakuamini sana na wewe ndiye rais wetu unayefuata.”

Diamond was on stage for only a few minutes before Mr Odinga took the podium to make his final submission to the electorate.

At the conclusion of Mr Odinga’s speech, Diamond was yet again ushered to the stage where he was joined with the Azimio leaders, including Mr Odinga and his wife Mama Ida. Again, he thrilled the crowd with some of his hits.

Diamond, who jetted into Nairobi on Saturday morning on a private jet accompanied by his daughter.