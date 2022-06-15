Diamond eyeing his newest baby mama





Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz has sparked a fresh controversy with revelations that has plans to become a father, yet again.

The Bongo Flava artiste has been giving women sleepless nights after sharing a video himself topless while gyrating his waist to a tune.

In the video, Diamond went all out in showing off his abs, prompting his female fans to inquire the intentions of his seductive moves.

Among those who commented was Peace Hyde, the creator and executive producer of the reality TV series ‘Young, Famous and African’, which features Diamond.

“Uncle @diamondplatnumz why are you playing with people’s blood pressure on a Monday is it fair?” Hyde commented.

To which Diamond responded: “You know it’s about time to add another kid… am magnetizing the mothers.”

Diamond is known to have fathered four children with some of the most notable female personalities in East Africa, including Zari Hassan, Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna.

In a recent interview, Diamond said that while his first child is 10 years old now, he is not sure how many more children he may have fathered so far.

“I have four kids. Maybe five or maybe six. A couple of months back, my mum told me, she met this lady who said she has my kid, but then she doesn’t want to tell me because she is married and her husband thinks the kid is his.”

The singer further said his first child lives in Mwanza with her mother, whom he has been unable to meet because she is in a serious relationship.

“We are trying to come up with a perfect time for me to see her because my mother is convinced she is my child,” he said.

There have been speculation that Diamond is currently in a relationship with his music protégé Zuchu. Early this year, Diamond’s mother Sanura Kassim, better known as Mama Dangote, asked her son on social media to consider getting married.