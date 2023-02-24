Diamond hangs out with Chris Brown

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz during his hang out with American artiste Chris Brown. PHOTO | COURTESY

Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz has excited his fans with a video of him partying with American artiste Chris Brown.

The two artistes recently linked up in London where Diamond was on a business trip.

On his Instagram stories, Diamond posted a short video where he is seen in one of the clubs in London.

The video shows Diamond standing with his manager Sallam SK and with Chris Brown infront of him.

The video has excited Diamond’s fans with speculations rife on social media that the two artistes will eventually do a collabo.

One follower applauded Diamond for being aggressive and that once he meets big artistes, a collabo is a must.

“This guy Diamond understands his craft, now he’s looking for a collabo that’ll market his name music out there. Man always works overtime,” the user said.

Diamond has in the past worked with Neyo in Marry You and Omarion in African Beauty.

Last month, Diamond promised his fans that he intends to work as hard as upcoming artiste who has just beginning his career.

The WCB CEO said that he aspires to make more hits this year than he has ever done before in his career which spans more than 10 years.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown’s tour has been in full swing, and the Forever singer recently had a very special guest in the audience – his three-year-old son, Aeko Brown.

The adorable baby was caught on video filming his superstar dad’s epic show, which was later shared on social media.

Ammika Harris, Aeko’s mom and Brown’s former flame, also attended the concert and showed off her stylish outfit on Instagram Stories.

Despite their split, it was heartwarming to see Ammika supporting Brown and bring their son along to share the experience.

