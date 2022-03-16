Diamond hits out at Suluhu government on travel restrictions

Bongo flava artiste Diamond Platnumz performs on stage at the 28th edition of Koroga Festival at Hell's Gate national Park in Naivasha. PHOTO | THOMAS MATIKO.

Veteran Bongo artist Diamond Platnumz claims the Tanzania government has been treating him and his team unfairly as compared to other artists.

Diamond, real name Naseeb Juma, explained in an interview with Wasafi FM that he is always required to seek clearance before leaving the country.

This, he adds, is inconveniencing, while also wondering why the same rules do not apply to other artists.

“I think it’s only artists signed to Wasafi who are never allowed to leave the country without the government’s approval. Anytime I get to the airport, I’m always arrested and stopped from boarding. I don’t know why they keep doing this to me.”

Diamond, is, by the nature of his job, supposed to consistently travel out of the country so as to entertain his fans who are scattered all over.

Additionally, the Waah hitmaker dispelled claims of having a fallout with Rayvanny.

“Rayvanny is still part of Wasafi and he is in Paris at the moment working on some of his projects. You have to spread your wings at some point. There’s no way I would have denied him an opportunity to land a major gig in Paris by asking him to be part of my mini album. That would be so selfish of me. We are looking to take our music to the world and I cannot do this on my own,” he responded.

According to the Wasafi label CEO, his management did not want any collabos in his mini-album in order to prove to the world his ability to draw numbers on his own.