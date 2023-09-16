Diamond: I will not allow my daughter Princess Tiffah to become a musician





If there is one person who knows all about being a musician, then it’s Diamond Platnumz. This is the reason the Bongo superstar has declared that he would never allow his daughter Princess Tiffah to pursue a career as an artiste.

Drawing from his personal experience in the industry, Diamond has described music career as a dangerous venture for the girl child.

Of the many things that worries him is the sex extortion of female musicians he has witnessed over the years. That, he has said, is something that doesn’t sit well with him as far as his daughter Tiffah is concerned.

Also read: Prince Indah in lawsuit drama over hyped Kisumu concert

“A female musician has to go through a lot to become a successful artiste. The challenges are so ambiguous to them to the extent that their bodies become part of the bargain. That’s just how the system in this industry is,” Diamond said.

“I say this because I know everything they go through as artistes. Tiffah loves music and so many times she has told me her dream is to become an international act. But I will not allow that, not for a minute because as a parent my responsibility is to ensure she pursues a safe career path,” he explained.

Also read: Podcaster Adelle Onyango lands lucrative deal with iHeart Radio

That said, Diamond says he already has a plan figured out as to where Tiffah will end up, should she insist on becoming an artiste.

“I have started preparing her for something different in this industry I’m in, should she insist. I’m preparing her to become an artiste manager, let her handle their business, lock their businesses, exploit opportunities for them, but not her being an artiste,” Diamond said.

However, Diamond said had no problem with his sons pursuing whatever they chose to become within or outside the showbiz industry.

Also read: Chameleone’s wife Atim reveals her financial struggles after moving abroad