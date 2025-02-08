Diamond on Mbosso’s free exit from WCB Record label





Diamond Platnumz, founder and CEO of WCB Wasafi record label has revealed why he let one of his promising signees, Mbosso Khan, leave the label for free although his pre-existing contract was still active.

A few days ago, Diamond confirmed that the label had indeed completed all the necessary processes to terminate Mbosso’s contract, meaning he is now an independent artist.

This means that Mbosso has severed his ties without paying the remainder of his contract with Wasafi, a departure from past scenarios involving other artists who have left the stable prematurely.

When Harmonize left the stable prematurely by tearing up his 10-year contract with Wasafi in 2019, he was forced to pay Sh25 million as a buyout for the remainder of his contract.

At the time, his relationship with Diamond, who discovered him in 2016 before making him the label’s first signing, had become frosty.

Harmonize would later claim his reason for leaving Wasafi was because the contract was exploitative, with the label taking 60 percent of the income he generated, leaving him with 40 percent.

Rayvanny too had to part ways with Wasafi at a huge cost when he left the label in 2023, revealing that he paid Tsh1.3 billion (Ksh69 million) at the then exchange rate, to end his contract with Wasafi early.

For Zuchu, who has become the label’s most exciting prospect, generating more earnings than any other signee, Diamond revealed in 2022 that her now-girlfriend will have to pay Tsh10 billion (Ksh500 million) if she ever intends to leave the label midway through her contract.

Diamond has always refuted allegations that he exploits his signings, saying he has invested millions of shillings in marketing and branding them transforming them into stars, and as such, he deserves to recoup his investment.

According to his manager, Babu Tale, it’s a policy within the label and a contractual clause that any signee who wants to leave their contract midway must pay a minimum of Tsh500 million (Ksh25 million) as compensation for the remainder of the contract.

But two and a half weeks ago, Diamond says he released Mbosso without asking for a penny.

“Mbosso came to me and asked if I would allow him to manage himself. He was willing to pay the remainder of his contract but I said no, I wouldn’t take the money, not because I didn’t want it, but because of the mutual respect he has shown me and our brotherly love over the years.” Diamond stated.

He added;

“I would have felt guilty if I had taken the money. Mbosso has shown a great deal of wisdom in the way he has handled this process and I am grateful. That is why I let him go free with all my blessings. Had he been like the other artists who have been arrogant and disrespectful to me in the past despite my investment in them, I promise you Mbosso wouldn’t have left Wasafi cheaply in the midway of his contract,” Diamond revealed to Millard Ayo online.

Diamond added that Mbosso remains part of the Wasafi family even though he is now an independent artiste.