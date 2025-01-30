Diamond on the character development he received from celebrity ex





Although he is known for his bad body playboy image, which has seen him date a host of Tanzanian entertainment celebrities beauties, Bongo Flava star singer Diamond Platnumz has now opened up about his most painful heartbreak experience.

The successful singer and businessman, who is known for breaking the hearts of every woman he has ever dated, met his match when he dated actress Jacqueline Wolper.

Ten years ago, the Diamond music star had just begun to shine, and Wolper’s acting career in the Bongo film industry was at its peak.

The two became lovers. However, they kept their relationship private throughout their time together and even after they broke up, leaving gossip blogs to speculate. Years after their relationship ended, the two celebrities were able to mend fences and remained best friends, with Diamond attending several of Wolper’s social functions.

Although it has been over ten years since they were together, Diamond says that of all her exes, Wolper is the woman who gave him unique character development.

“Jackline Wolper broke my heart so bad when we were together. The heartbreak was so bad that it inspired me to write her the song ‘Mawazo’,” Diamond revealed in a recent interview.

In the song, which features former Tanzanian models Jokate Mwegelo and socialite Hamisa Mobetto, both of whom Diamond dated later on, the singer laments how he was deeply in love with Wolper but she took him for a fool, played with his feelings, and hurt him despite all the efforts he made to prove his love to her.

Years later, Wolper would end up dating Harmonize, who at the time was still signed to Diamond Platnumz, WCB Wasafi record label.

After the split, Diamond and Wolper kept their distance, but when she started dating Harmonize, who was super close to Diamond at the time while under WCB, Wolper and Diamond got closer again.

Harmonize later fell out with Wolper accusing her of trying to rekindle her former love relationship with his then-boss Diamond Platnumz. Harmonize accused Wolper of trying to seduce Diamond with the promise of giving him a son.