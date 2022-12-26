Diamond Platinumz ‘hospitalized’ days after dropping Chitaki

Tanzanian bongo artiste Diamond Platnumz performs at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on August 6, 2022 during Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coaltion's final campaign rally before the elections. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz was on Christmas day rushed to a hospital after falling sick.

The singer, born Naseeb Juma, shared a video of himself at a hospital bed seemingly debilitated as doctors injected his left hand.

Popularly known as Simba, Diamond captioned the video “Bad Christmas this year”.

For a while, the Waaah hitmaker held his head in agony as those surrounding his bed assured him the process would not be painful as they drew blood from his hand.

The cause of the emergency, and Diamond’s health condition is unknown.

No further details about what ails him, and who took him to the hospital have been released.

As many of the Inama hitmaker’s fans consoled and sympathized with him, a section of other followers were skeptical about the singer’s illness alleging that it could be a gimmick for an upcoming album release.

Diving into the comment section, some of the singer’s fans flooded the post comments with well wishes and quick recovery sentiments.

“Get well soon simba,” mmasi.mage said.

“Pole simba,” kinyamasongosaidi added.

However, others were not convinced that he was sick, terming his condition as a clout-chasing precursor to a possible music launch.

“Hii kiki,” sottithomas50 said.

“Isiwe ngoma,” ssekakozi.sadat added.

Just two days ago, Diamond celebrated the release of his single Chitaki which has been making waves on the internet ever since its debut.

He was expected to perform in Rwanda on December 23, 2022, but that concert was canceled. That wasn’t all, the Tanzanian musician postponed his Burundi concert which was expected to be held on Christmas day in what his team said was due to bad preparations.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting his end-of-year concert in Zanzibar together with WCB signee and alleged lover, Zuchu.

Speaking of which, just a little over a month ago, Diamond took to social media to celebrate the Tanzanian songbird on her birthday with a heartwarming caption that accompanied a series of photos and videos of the pair all loved up.

This came barely days after Zuchu publicly confirmed they are a pair via video on TikTok.

In the video, the ‘Kwi Kwi’ crooner is seen reacting to a picture of Diamond shown to her by her lead dancer, Angela, who goes ahead to ask whether he is her man. She responds with a yes and an affirmative nod, adding that she is deeply in love with him.

Since the beginning of the year, the Bongo duo has elicited mixed reactions among their fans with a section of online users assuming they are dating owing to their lovey-dovey posts.

When asked whether she was dating her boss a few months ago, Zuchu dismissed the claims saying she would never be in a romantic relationship with her boss.

