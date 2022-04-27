Diamond Platnumz celebrates return of YouTube channel





Diamond Platnumz is a happy man after regaining control of his YouTube account.

The popular Tanzanian musician, born Naseeb Juma, was recently subjected to a major setback after his video channel on the social media platform was suspended for violating community standards.

The channel has since been restored by the American-owned platform with his most recent release Wonder, off the First Of All’ EP trending at number one with over 2.7 million views.

“Thank you my beloved… my YouTube channel is back, enjoy my brand new video #WONDER,” the musician wrote on Instagram hours after he regained control of the channel on Tuesday.

Earlier, Kim Kayndo, WCB Wasafi’s head of digital department, notified the public that three artistes’ YouTube channels, all from Wasafi record label, had been hacked and Platnumz’ account deactivated after hackers violated YouTube community guidelines.

The deactivation of the singers’ channel comes days after it was allegedly hacked by Bitcoin scammers – its name changed to Tesla Live before his IT team restored it back to normalcy.

A statement issued by Kayndo said that Platnumz’ channel was deactivated after hackers violated YouTube community guidelines when they were in control of the channel.

Alleged Bitcoin scammers went live on Sunday promoting their digital currency.